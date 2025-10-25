Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal sends strong message to Real Madrid fans hours before first El Clasico of the season

Lamine Yamal has further ignited the anger of Real Madrid fans. The FC Barcelona star has sent a clear message to his rivals ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

During the week, Yamal faced criticism for saying that Real Madrid was favored by referees. Now, the winger has fueled the rivalry once again with a clear message to Los Merengues just hours before their matchup.

On Instagram, Yamal posted a story showing himself in front of Real Madrid fans. He appears blurred in the foreground, while the fans behind him are visibly upset and shouting at the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does Lamine Yamal’s story mean?

It’s not entirely clear what Yamal intended with the post, but after recent comments and reports, it’s easy to guess the message behind it.

Earlier this week, the Barcelona winger claimed that Real Madrid was favored by referees, sparking outrage among rival fans. Reports indicated that the Real Madrid locker room was not happy at all with his words.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

According to Spanish outlets, Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal plans to speak with Yamal about his comments. Both players share the national team locker room, and the veteran defender reportedly wants to avoid any tension when they meet for international duty.

Advertisement

It has also been rumored that Real Madrid fans are preparing to whistle and boo Yamal when his name is announced at the Santiago Bernabeu before the match. That could be the reason why the youngster posted the story showing fans yelling at him — as a way to send a bold message before El Clasico.