What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Bayern today in leg 2 of 2026 UCL QF?

The Real Madrid head into the decisive second leg against Bayern Munich trailing on aggregate after a 2–1 first-leg defeat, setting up a high-pressure night in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

With the tie still finely balanced, Madrid’s history of dramatic comebacks collides with Vincent Kompany’s team’s current momentum and home advantage, adding another chapter to one of Europe’s most iconic rivalries.

In a KO format decided over two legs—where aggregate score, extra time or even penalties can settle the outcome—every moment in this second leg carries massive weight, turning a single goal or mistake into a potential turning point.

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What happens if Real Madrid beat Bayern today?

A win in the second leg would allow Real Madrid to overturn the aggregate deficit and move past Bayern Munich, securing a place among the final four. In the knockout format, the team with the higher total score across both legs advances.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026 (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

If they progress, Alvaro Arbeloa’s team would face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, setting up another heavyweight clash between two European powerhouses with a place in the final on the line.

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What happens if Real Madrid and Bayern tie today?

If the aggregate score is level after the second leg, the match goes to extra time and potentially penalties. In the modern UEFA Champions League format, the away goals rule no longer applies.

That means a tie on aggregate sends the game into 30 minutes of extra time, and if still level, a penalty shootout decides who advances. This change has made second legs even more dramatic, as teams no longer benefit from scoring away.

What happens if Real Madrid lose to Bayern today?

If Real Madrid lose, they would be eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, marking an earlier-than-expected exit in a competition they historically dominate and cutting short their path toward another European title.

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There are no second chances in this round—only the winner over two legs moves on. Bayern Munich have reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals 21 times, underlining their consistency and pedigree at this stage of the competition.