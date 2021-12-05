The Champions League Matchday 6 derby between Bayern and Barcelona will be played behind closed doors for the first time in a while. Here, find out why!

Bayern will welcome Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). The crucial derby next week will be played behind closed doors, without the presence of fans, the La Liga side have confirmed.

"Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona will be played behind closed doors. The game corresponding to matchday six in the Champions League will be played without fans in the stadium due to the serious increase in coronavirus cases in the German region of Bavaria in the last few weeks", said an official statement.

Meanwhile, the German club will certainly feel the absence of its die-hard supporters. Bayern executive board member Jan Dreesen revealed: "It is a hard hit to play again in front of empty stands in the Allianz Arena. Without fans football is only half as beautiful, not to speak of the financial consequences. But we have to accept the decision."

Bayern vs Barcelona: Are fans allowed to enter?

In response to growing infection rates, the German government has imposed a 50 percent capacity limit on athletic facilities, with outdoor venues limited to a maximum of 15,000 spectators. However, Bavaria, one of the country's 16 states, has gone a step further by determining that for the foreseeable future, all matches shall be played behind closed doors.

As a result, Bayern's home game against Barcelona on December 8, as well as their future Bundesliga fixtures against Mainz and Wolfsburg, will be played in an empty Allianz Arena. In the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, though, 15,000 supporters witnessed their 3-2 thriller triumph against Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

In the southern parts of Bavaria, two examples of the novel Omicron mutation were discovered last week. In addition, the Leipzig vs Manchester City matchup will also be played without spectators the day before after the German state of Saxony had entered a partial quarantine last month.