Bayern Munich will face Freiburg for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern Munich and Freiburg will face each other in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany and Switzerland, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Bayern Munich seek to reach the top of the standings in the Bundesliga. After last week's derby draw against Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians fell four points behind leaders Union Berlin. That is why they will now look for a victory that will allow them to get closer to the highest positions.

They have a great opportunity to do so, since their rivals will be Freiburg, who are second in the championship, so with victory they would surpass them. However, it will not be an easy game as the visitors have only lost one game in the previous 9 Matchdays, although Bayern Munich have the home advantage.

Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time

Bayern will play against Freiburg for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Sunday, October 16 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (October 17)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 17)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (October 17)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (October 17)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (October 17)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (October 17)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (October 17)

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Iran: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Arena

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport One, SKY Go Italy

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

South Korea: TVING

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Arena

USA: ESPN+

