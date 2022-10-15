Bayern Munich and Freiburg will face each other in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Germany and Switzerland, it will be broadcast on DAZN.
Bayern Munich seek to reach the top of the standings in the Bundesliga. After last week's derby draw against Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians fell four points behind leaders Union Berlin. That is why they will now look for a victory that will allow them to get closer to the highest positions.
They have a great opportunity to do so, since their rivals will be Freiburg, who are second in the championship, so with victory they would surpass them. However, it will not be an easy game as the visitors have only lost one game in the previous 9 Matchdays, although Bayern Munich have the home advantage.
Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time
Bayern will play against Freiburg for the Matchday 11 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Sunday, October 16 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (October 17)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 6:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 17)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (October 17)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (October 17)
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (October 17)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (October 17)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (October 17)
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Iran: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Arena
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport One, SKY Go Italy
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
South Korea: TVING
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Arena
USA: ESPN+