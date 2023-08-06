Bayern vs Monaco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Bayern will play against Monaco this Monday, August 7 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The teams continue to prepare for the start of the season, and that is why this is a period with many friendly games between European teams. On one hand, Monaco did not have a good 2022/2023 season. Although they fought for the top positions at some point, they eventually lost ground and were even left out of the cups. They will be eager to correct their performance this season.

Their rivals, Bayern Munich, were Bundesliga champions but couldn’t demonstrate the dominance they are accustomed to. They will be looking to make changes and regain their dominance in the upcoming season.

Bayern vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 8)

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: RTL, RTL+

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Portugal: channel 11

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: Canal+ France, RTL, RTL+

USA: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App.