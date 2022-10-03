For the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Bayern Munich will host Viktoria Plzen. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

After two consecutive victories against the most difficult rivals in the group, Bayern Munich now have the opportunity to continue at the top of the standings by facing weaker rivals such as the Czechs from Viktoria Plzen. In the Bundesliga they won again (4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen) and they come to this game in the best way.

For their rivals, it seems that this UEFA Champions League will only be an excellent opportunity to face three of the best teams on the continent in official competitions. It was already difficult to think that they could go to the round of 16, but with the level shown, it is hard to think that they can fight for third place in the group to go to the Europa League. However, it will be a good experience for the Czech team.

Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen: Kick-Off Time

Bayern Munich will play against Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, October 4 at the Allianz Arena in Bavaria, Germany.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 5)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 5)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: video

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 3, BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, VIX+

