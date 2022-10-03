Bayern Munich will face Viktoria Plzen in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
After two consecutive victories against the most difficult rivals in the group, Bayern Munich now have the opportunity to continue at the top of the standings by facing weaker rivals such as the Czechs from Viktoria Plzen. In the Bundesliga they won again (4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen) and they come to this game in the best way.
For their rivals, it seems that this UEFA Champions League will only be an excellent opportunity to face three of the best teams on the continent in official competitions. It was already difficult to think that they could go to the round of 16, but with the level shown, it is hard to think that they can fight for third place in the group to go to the Europa League. However, it will be a good experience for the Czech team.
Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen: Kick-Off Time
Bayern Munich will play against Viktoria Plzen for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Wednesday, October 4 at the Allianz Arena in Bavaria, Germany.
Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
