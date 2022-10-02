Manchester City will play against Copenhagen for the Matchday 3 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Manchester City and Copenhagen will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The “Citizens” want to extend their good streak. In both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola's team is undefeated. In the local league they are 1 point behind the leaders, Arsenal after their 6-3 victory in the Manchester Derby, while in the UCL they won their first two games and want to continue their good performance.

Copenhagen, as expected, have been able to get only 1 point out of 6 possible. Although the draw against Sevilla was positive, it is of little use in pursuit of the goal of achieving third place and qualifying for the Europa League. Against the toughest rival in the group, and on the road, it seems difficult to get a good result, although they will obviously do their best to achieve a feat.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Date

This game between Manchester City and Copenhagen for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England this Wednesday, October 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Copenhagen

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Manchester City and Copenhagen can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: VIX+.

