Belarus and Kazakhstan will face each other on Thursday at Stadium Karadjorde on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Belarus and Kazakhstan meet in a neutral venue at the Stadium Karadjordje in Novi Sad, Serbia on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. As expected, Belarus are the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, having triumphed on four occasions so far while the remaining game ended in a tie. Kazakhstan are yet to grab a victory to this day.

Their most recent game was played on October 14, 2020, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for The White Wings in a match of the 2020-21 Nations League. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Belarus vs Kazakhstan: Kick-off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Belarus: 9:45 PM

Kazakhstan: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Belarus vs Kazakhstan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Belarus: Belarus 5

Kazakhstan: qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, ViX

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

How to watch Belarus vs Kazakhstan anywhere

