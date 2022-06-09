Belarus and Kazakhstan meet in a neutral venue at the Stadium Karadjordje in Novi Sad, Serbia on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their sixth overall meeting. As expected, Belarus are the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, having triumphed on four occasions so far while the remaining game ended in a tie. Kazakhstan are yet to grab a victory to this day.
Their most recent game was played on October 14, 2020, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for The White Wings in a match of the 2020-21 Nations League. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Belarus vs Kazakhstan: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Belarus: 9:45 PM
Kazakhstan: 12:45 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Belarus vs Kazakhstan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Belarus: Belarus 5
Kazakhstan: qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
UK: Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV, ViX
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
How to watch Belarus vs Kazakhstan anywhere
