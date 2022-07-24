Boca Juniors play Estudiantes LP for the Matchweek 10 of the 2022 Argentine League in Argentina. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Boca Juniors are ready to play against Estudiantes LP in Matchweek 10 of the 2022 Argentine League. This game will be held at Estadio Alberto José Armando on July 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites for the current season. Here is all the related information about this Argentine League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Boca Juniors have a negative record of 4-0-5 but at least their home record is positive at 3-0-2. Boca Juniors most recent game was an on the road loss against Argentinos Juniors a week before they won against Talleres.

Estudiantes LP are playing well in July with two wins, one draw and two losses, but one of those wins was during the Copa Libertadores against Fortaleza at home. Estudiantes LP won a recent game in the 2022 Argentine League against Barracas Central.

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alberto José Armando, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP: Storylines

Boca Juniors have only one victory during July, the other games were three losses and one draw, also the most recent game for them was a loss against Argentinos Juniors on the road. Boca Juniors only victory in July was against Talleres 1-0 at home, that game was before the most recent victory.

Estudiantes LP won one game and tied another in the last three games, but they also lost a game on the road against Tigre. Estudiantes LP's record is negative with 3-2-4 overall and on the road the team lost three games and won one against Aldosivi.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP in the U.S.

This game will broadcast in the United States by Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, and ViX.

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes LP: Predictions And Odds

Boca Juniors are favorites at home with 1.87 odds that will pay $187 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know how to win at home but they are still struggling. Estudiantes LP are underdogs with 4.33 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Argentine League game is: Boca Juniors 1.87.

BetMGM Boca Juniors 1.87 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Estudiantes LP 4.33

* Odds via BetMGM.