Boca Juniors and Union de Santa Fe will play against each other at Estadio Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera) for Matchday 5 of the Argentine League. This game will take place on Friday, June 24 at 8:30 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

Boca Juniors are in second place in the table with 9 points, one point behind Newell's Old Boys, which is in first place with 10. The Xeneizes will be looking for a win against Union to keep their chances of occupying first place. At the same time, Sebastian Battaglia is not expected to field the starting line-up as next week Boca Juniors will play against Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores round of 16.

On the other hand, Union de Santa Fe need to start winning if they want to keep dreaming of clinching the league title. Gustavo Munua's team is in 24th place out of 28 in the standings with 4 points. The Uruguayan coach will not be able to be present at the game against Boca Juniors due to a Coronavirus infection.

Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alberto Jose Armando (La Bombonera), Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It will be the 23rd time that Boca Juniors and Union de Santa Fe meet. So far, The Xeneizes have won 12 matches, The Tatengues 6, and they have tied 3 times. Boca Juniors scored 40 goals, while the Union scored 25 goals. The last match between them was played on July 16, 2021, and ended 1-1.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe in the US

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Union de Santa Fe for Matchday 5 of the Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, and ViX.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe anywhere

Boca Juniors vs Union de Santa Fe: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -130 odds, while Union de Santa Fe have +360. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

