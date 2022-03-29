Bolivia and Brazil will face each other today at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Bolivia will host Brazil today at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz to play a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Although the outcome of the match will not change the situation of these national teams ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it will be a good test for the visiting side at a difficult ground for any team. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

The national team coached by Tite is still unbeaten in this edition of the South American World Cup Qualifiers. Brazil defeated Chile 4-0 in their last game to leave La Roja with little chance of winning a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bolivia, already out of the running to qualify for Qatar 2022, will try to end Brazil's fantastic run and give their fans something to cheer about in what will be the team's last match of this edition of the South American qualifiers.

Bolivia vs Brazil: Starting time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11.30 PM

Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:30 PM

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Bolivia vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 3

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: Exclusively on FuboTV (free trial)