Bolivia will host Brazil today at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz to play a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Although the outcome of the match will not change the situation of these national teams ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it will be a good test for the visiting side at a difficult ground for any team. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).
The national team coached by Tite is still unbeaten in this edition of the South American World Cup Qualifiers. Brazil defeated Chile 4-0 in their last game to leave La Roja with little chance of winning a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, Bolivia, already out of the running to qualify for Qatar 2022, will try to end Brazil's fantastic run and give their fans something to cheer about in what will be the team's last match of this edition of the South American qualifiers.
Bolivia vs Brazil: Starting time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 8:30 PM
France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 11.30 PM
Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 11:30 PM
US: 7:30 PM (ET)
Bolivia vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 3
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
US: Exclusively on FuboTV (free trial)