Sporting CP vs Galatasaray: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 9, 2026

Sporting CP host Galatasaray at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both clubs arrive in strong domestic form, making this a major opening test in Lisbon. Here is how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sporting CP vs Galatasaray Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray in the USA

Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray will be available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Can I watch Sporting CP vs Galatasaray for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on eligible plans, although the length depends on the plan and offer available at sign-up. The platform’s current U.S. plan information shows a five-day free trial for the Latino plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sporting CP and Galatasaray meet at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday, September 9, in the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. It is also the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, adding another layer to a fixture that already carries significant weight at the start of the European campaign.

Leroy Sane of Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League 2026/27 match (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Sporting arrive in strong domestic form, having won their latest match 2-0 against Nacional and carrying a four-game winning streak into their Champions League opener. Rui Borges‘ team has also been productive in front of goal, making its attacking form one of the biggest advantages heading into the matchup.

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Galatasaray, meanwhile, enter the game after a 3-2 victory over Basaksehir, but their European challenge comes with concerns over the squad’s fitness. Victor Osimhen, who has been one of their main attacking threats, is dealing with an injury concern after being forced off recently, while Wilfried Singo is also unavailable.

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray: Predicted Lineups

Sporting CP (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Maximiliano Araujo, Goncalo Inacio, Zeno Debast, Ivan Fresneda; Issa Doumbia, Sergi Altimira; Nestory Irankunda, Rodrigo Zalazar, Geny Catamo; Luis Suarez.

Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Ismail Jakobs, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Davinson Sanchez, Roland Sallai; Gabriel Sara, Lucas Torreira; Yunus Akgun, Aleksei Batrakov, Leroy Sane; Baris Alper Yilmaz.

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What time is the Sporting CP vs Galatasaray match?

The Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 3:00 PM ET. Sporting’s official website lists an 8:00 PM kickoff at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.