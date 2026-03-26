Brazil vs France LIVE: Still scoreless in 2026 international friendly at Gillette Stadium
Game is underway as Brazil and France face-off in a much-anticipated international friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay on Bolavip to be updated with live reports and every highlight of the game.
Braziland France face each other for the first time in over 10 years, as both national teams vie to gain momentum before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Bolavip, we keep you posted with minute-by-minute updates and every crucial moment of the matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Brazil have looked far from their best version, and the fact Neymar Jr. isn’t playing against France is far from encouraging. However, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms closer, the “Verde-Amarela” hopes to re-connect with its best soccer. A win over France on American ground—206 miles away from where the upcoming World Cup Final will be held—could be just what Carlo Ancelotti’s side needs to build momentum.
As for France, the bigger picture looks quite different from that of their South American counterparts. While concerned about Kylian Mbappe’s knee, which has been a source of great speculation recently, Les Bleus remain confident in him and the rest of the squad, which features Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, among many standouts in world soccer. Though an exhibition game, tempers may flare, and on Bolavip, we will bring every live update, goal, and event to your screen.
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28' - Leo Pereira is shown yellow card! (0-0)
Following a harsh challenge, Pereira is booked.
27' - Martinelli almost opens the scoring! (0-0)
France lost the ball near their box and Martinelli looked to take advantage of the defensive breakdown. After cutting inside to his left foot, Martinelli unleashed a good shot that went wide of Maignan's left post.
22' - Cooling break! (0-0)
The game is stopped for both teams to cool off. Ancelotti and Deschamps take advantage of the brief intermission to give instructions to their players. We'll see if anything changes after this break.
20' - Possession stats (0-0)
Through the opening 20 minutes, France have held 70% of time of possession, via ESPN. Brazil are betting on the counter-attack and direct offense, but it's not paying off, yet.
18' - France build possession time (0-0)
Les Bleus are now evening the scales. Deschamps' side is now controlling the ball, as Brazil struggle to get it back. Still, the deadlock remains.
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13' - Brazil can't finish their chances (0-0)
Yet another dangerous play ends up in nothing as Brazil's attack is struggling to get over the final hurdle. Game remains tied at 0 apiece, but Brazil's direct offense is the main story so far.
11' - Nice play from Brazil leads to corner kick (0-0)
In vintage Brazil-soccer fashion, the "Verde-Amarela" combined in a nice passing play. However, the crossing attempt was blocked and deflected out over the goal line.
7' - Back and forth action at Gillette Stadium! (0-0)
The middle of the pitch looks like a highway, with both teams advancing toward goal with no trouble. However, neither team has been able to get shots on goal or create truly dangerous plays.
5' - Raphinha has first chance of the game (0-0)
Barcelona's striker connects on a volley inside the box, but his shot heads well over Maignan's crossbar.
3' - Corner kick for France (0-0)
A corner kick for France goes to waste, and Vinicius shows off his speed in a counter-attack maneuver. However, the Brazilians failed to do anything with that possession.
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1' - Mbappe shakes hands with Ancelotti mid-game (0-0)
As a ball went out of bounds for a throw-in, Mbappe greeted Ancelotti, his former coach at Real Madrid. It was curious, to say the least, as players and coaches usually shake hands before the start of the game.
0' - Game on! (0-0)
Gonzalez Jr. blows his whistle and the action is underway as Brazil opens with the ball.
National anthems and pregame ceremonies
Following emotional renditions of the Marseillaise and Brazil's National Anthem, both teams are ready for kickoff. Before the opening whistle, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum flipped the coin to decide which team had the first possession of the game.
Players take to the pitch!
Led by Mbappe and Casemiro, respectively, France and Brazil step onto the pitch at Gillette Stadium.
Ancelotti will coach his 9th game for Brazil
Since his signing, 'Carletto' has managed the last 8 outings of Brazil's national team. So far, Ancelotti's side has won four games, lost two others, and tied the remaining two.
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Real Madrid teammates reunion
While Eduardo Camavinga will start on the bench, Real Madrid will have plenty of representatives on the pitch as Vinicius will meet with fellow club teammates Mbappe and Tchouameni.
Brazil and France: Recent form
Coming into this friendly matchup in "The Bay State", Brazil and France enter with very different realities.
On the one hand, France are riding a 7-game unbeaten streak. Their last loss was the 5-4 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinal. Since, they have won 6 games and only drawn one.
As for Brazil, they have two wins, two losses, and one tie in their last five outings. While France have outscored their opponents 14-3 in their last five games, Brazil have outscored theirs 10-5. That number is largely inflated by the 5-0 win over South Korea.
First meeting since 2015
Brazil and France's last meeting was exactly 11 years and one day ago. On March 25, 2015, the two sides met in a friendly and it was the "Verde-Amarela" who came away with a 3-1 victory.
Team uniforms
Fans may be in for a surprise as neither Brazil nor France will wear their home, traditional uniforms in the upcoming international friendly.
Brazil will don an alternate blue jersey, while Les Bleus will wear their new away jersey which is inspired in the Statue of Liberty and will be worn in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well.
France's confirmed lineup!
This is how France will look against Brazil: Maignan (GK), Gusto, Konate, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Ekitike; Mbappe. Les Bleus are expected to play on a 4-2-3-1 formation, which could shift occasionally to match and/or disrupt Brazil's 4-2-4 scheme.
The action will take place at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots (NFL) and New England Revolution (MLS).
The stadium, that sits approximately 22 miles away from Downtown Boston, can fit roughly 66,000 fans.
The venue recently underwent renovations for an estimated cost of $250 million. The updates include a new video board and a 22-story lighthouse that is open for guests to visit its 360-degree observation deck.
Today's referees!
The action between Brazil and France will be officiated by an American squad.
Referee: Guido Gonzalez Jr.
Nick Uranga (assistant)
Cody Richardson (assistant)
Armando Villarreal (fourth official)
Tim Ford (VAR)
Mbappe expected to play!
Although France have yet to confirm their lineup to take on Brazil, RMC Sport reports that Kylian Mbappe will be among the starters.
Brazil announce their lineup!
With Ederson protecting the goal, this is how the rest of Brazil's starting XI will look: Wesley, Bremer, Pereira, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Andrey Santos; Raphinha, Cunha, Vinicius Jr, Martinelli. On paper, it looks like Ancelotti will put a 4-2-4 scheme, but much can change when his team takes to the pitch.
Watch Brazil vs France live in the USA on Fubo. The international friendly can also be streamed in the States on ESPN+, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes.
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Kickoff time
The action between Brazil and France's national teams is set to begin at 4:00 pm ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Brazil and France meet at Gillette Stadium for pre-World Cup international friendly
Welcome to Bolavip's live coverage of the international friendly between France and Brazil. Although Paris is closer to Foxborough than Brazil's capital, Brasilia, it will be the "Seleção" who acts as the home team at Gillette Stadium.
Stay with us and don't miss a single moment as we keep you posted with minute-by-minute updates, every goal, and highlights.
Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 and has since established himself as a skilled, versatile journalist covering a wide range of sports. Federico has written extensively about soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of NHL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NFL, MLB, and soccer, combined with his passion for these sports, equips him to handle breaking news effectively and deliver insightful analysis.