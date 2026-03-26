Brazil vs France LIVE: Still scoreless in 2026 international friendly at Gillette Stadium

Brazil and France face each other for the first time in over 10 years, as both national teams vie to gain momentum before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Bolavip, we keep you posted with minute-by-minute updates and every crucial moment of the matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

[Watch Brazil vs France live in the USA on Fubo]

Brazil have looked far from their best version, and the fact Neymar Jr. isn’t playing against France is far from encouraging. However, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms closer, the “Verde-Amarela” hopes to re-connect with its best soccer. A win over France on American ground—206 miles away from where the upcoming World Cup Final will be held—could be just what Carlo Ancelotti’s side needs to build momentum.

As for France, the bigger picture looks quite different from that of their South American counterparts. While concerned about Kylian Mbappe’s knee, which has been a source of great speculation recently, Les Bleus remain confident in him and the rest of the squad, which features Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, among many standouts in world soccer. Though an exhibition game, tempers may flare, and on Bolavip, we will bring every live update, goal, and event to your screen.