On Tuesday one of the best matches to watch in the world will take place in Rio de Janeiro when the five-time World Cup winners take on the current champions, it’s Brazil vs Argentina in Conmebol World Cup qualifying.



Brazil is on a two-game losing streak after dropping matches to Uruguay and Colombia, while Argentina was outplayed by Uruguay and defeated 2-0 in their last match.



In Conmebol, six teams will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the seventh will play a continental playoff. Currently Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil occupy spots 1-5. Ecuador and Paraguay are in spots six and seventh respectively.



Endrick’s favorite player



Mudslinging between Argentines and Brazilians prior to this special matchup is always on the docket. Endrick, who earned his first senior cap against Colombia with the senior side, poked at Lionel Messi prior to the match on Tuesday.



When Endrick was asked if he was a fan of Lionel Messi, Endrick responded, “Messi? Am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.”



Endrick to Real Madrid



When Endrick turns 18, he will be off to Real Madrid where the striker was purchased for over $60 million, and it will be a three year deal.



Some pundits have stated the transfer is really $30 million but it can reach over $60 million if the young star reaches certain objectives.