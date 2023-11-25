Brentford and Arsenal will face off in a 2023-2024 Premier League game. The game will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table with 16 points from 12 games. The Bees record is 4-4-4.
Brentford recently lost a game against Liverpool 0-3 on the road, that defeat was the end of a 3-game winning streak that Brentford were enjoying since October 21 with wins against Burnley 3-0, Chelsea 2-0 and West Ham 3-2.
Arsenal are in 3rd place in the table with 27 points, one point behind the first place taken by Manchester City. They won a recent game against Burnley 3-1, but before that crushing victory they had lost 0-1 against Newcastle United.
Brentford vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Brentford and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. Brentford are a good team at home, but Arsenal is in great form. Arsenal can edge this game easily, Arsenal is coming off a 3-1 win over another underdog in their last match.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM November 26
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 26
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 AM November 26
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 26
Mexico: 11:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 26
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM November 26
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM
Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: DirecTV GO, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO