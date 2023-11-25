Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Brentford and Arsenal will face off in a 2023-2024 Premier League game. The game will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table with 16 points from 12 games. The Bees record is 4-4-4.

[Watch Brentford vs Arsenal online free in the US on Fubo]

Brentford recently lost a game against Liverpool 0-3 on the road, that defeat was the end of a 3-game winning streak that Brentford were enjoying since October 21 with wins against Burnley 3-0, Chelsea 2-0 and West Ham 3-2.

Arsenal are in 3rd place in the table with 27 points, one point behind the first place taken by Manchester City. They won a recent game against Burnley 3-1, but before that crushing victory they had lost 0-1 against Newcastle United.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Brentford and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. Brentford are a good team at home, but Arsenal is in great form. Arsenal can edge this game easily, Arsenal is coming off a 3-1 win over another underdog in their last match.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM November 26

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM November 26

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 AM November 26

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM November 26

Mexico: 11:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM November 26

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM November 26

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM

Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: DirecTV GO, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO