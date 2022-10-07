For the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Brighton will receive Tottenham. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tottenham will visit Brighton and Hove in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

Visitors want to get closer to the first places of the standings. They currently have 17 points, 4 less than the leaders, Arsenal, against whom unfortunately for them they lost the previous Matchday. As if that were not enough, during the week they obtained a somewhat satisfactory draw against Frankfurt for the Champions League, so in this game they seek to recover.

Brighton and Hove seem to be living an idyllic moment. Not only are they fourth with 14 points, which at the moment will qualify for the next UCL, but they also have one game in hand so they could eventually get more. In addition, the team is showing excellent performance and they seek to continue in this way.

Brighton vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Brighton will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 8 at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton & Hove, England.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 9)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (October 9)

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 9)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 9)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 9)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM (October 9)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 4:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Brighton vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: OptusSport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

USA: Sling TV

