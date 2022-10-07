Tottenham will visit Brighton and Hove in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
Visitors want to get closer to the first places of the standings. They currently have 17 points, 4 less than the leaders, Arsenal, against whom unfortunately for them they lost the previous Matchday. As if that were not enough, during the week they obtained a somewhat satisfactory draw against Frankfurt for the Champions League, so in this game they seek to recover.
Brighton and Hove seem to be living an idyllic moment. Not only are they fourth with 14 points, which at the moment will qualify for the next UCL, but they also have one game in hand so they could eventually get more. In addition, the team is showing excellent performance and they seek to continue in this way.
Brighton vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Brighton will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 8 at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton & Hove, England.
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (October 9)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Japan: 1:30 AM (October 9)
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 9)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 9)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 9)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Korea: 1:30 AM (October 9)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Tunisia: 4:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Brighton vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: OptusSport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
USA: Sling TV