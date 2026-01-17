Trending topics:
Where to watch Canada vs Guatemala live in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada take on Guatemala in what will be a 2026 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jonathan David of Canada
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada

Canada face off against Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Canada vs Guatemala online in the US on Fubo]

In a World Cup year, every international fixture carries added weight, and this matchup is no exception as Canada continues its buildup toward a tournament it will host on home soil. With expectations rising, the Canadians are treating every appearance as a proving ground, eager to sharpen their identity against a challenging opponent in Guatemala.

While Guatemala is no longer in the World Cup picture, its steady progress and growing competitiveness make it a valuable test, giving Canada a meaningful opportunity to gauge its level against a respected CONCACAF rival and continue building momentum at a critical stage of preparation.

When will the Canada vs Guatemala match be played?

Canada play against Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly game this Saturday, January 18, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Maxime Crepeau of Canada – Elsa/Getty Images

Maxime Crepeau of Canada – Elsa/Getty Images

Canada vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Guatemala in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Canada and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA on FuboOther options: FOX Deportes and FOX One.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
