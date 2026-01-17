Where to watch Canada vs Guatemala live in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada face off against Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

In a World Cup year, every international fixture carries added weight, and this matchup is no exception as Canada continues its buildup toward a tournament it will host on home soil. With expectations rising, the Canadians are treating every appearance as a proving ground, eager to sharpen their identity against a challenging opponent in Guatemala.

While Guatemala is no longer in the World Cup picture, its steady progress and growing competitiveness make it a valuable test, giving Canada a meaningful opportunity to gauge its level against a respected CONCACAF rival and continue building momentum at a critical stage of preparation.

When will the Canada vs Guatemala match be played?

Canada play against Guatemala in a 2026 international friendly game this Saturday, January 18, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Maxime Crepeau of Canada – Elsa/Getty Images

Canada vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Guatemala in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Canada and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: FOX Deportes and FOX One.