Canada and Jamaica meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at BMO Field in Toronto. The home team are only one victory away from qualifying for the world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Canada need to win against Jamaica on Sunday to avoid the inter-confederation play-offs and qualify directly for Qatar 2022. On matchday 12 they couldn't do anything against Costa Rica and the team lost 0-1 on the road.

Jamaica recently drew against El Salvador, but that game really wasn't worth anything to either team as both are out of the standings. But Jamaica want to close their participation in the qualifiers with another victory.

Canada vs Jamaica: Date

Canada and Jamaica play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Sunday, March 25 at BMO Field in Toronto. The home team is the big favorite to win this game and qualify for the world cup, but the visitors tied five games during the qualifiers including one against the home team on matchday 5.

Canada vs Jamaica: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Canada vs Jamaica at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Canada and Jamaica at the BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday, March 25, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

