Don Carlo and Real Madrid are ready for another game against their big rivals FC Barcelona in their home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu. No es la primera vez que Ancelotti juega contra Barcelona, el sabe como ganar contra los visitors.

Real Madrid are dominating the 2021-22 La Liga season thanks to the good strategy imposed by Carlo Ancelotti. He is an experienced head coach who joined, again, Real Madrid so that the team could get out of the hole of negative results that they were suffering with Zidane.

Now Real Madrid is more dominant, the team is showing that it is willing to do anything to win La Liga this season and probably the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. They are in good form and the best thing is that the team's top scorers like Benzema and Vinicius Jr are healthy to play 'El Clasico'.

Carlo Ancelotti has previous experience as Real Madrid's head coach, he knows what it's like to play against FC Barcelona, Ancelotti's first clasico against FC Barcelona was on October 26, 2013.

What is Carlo Ancelotti's record against FC Barcelona?

Ancelotti, Real Madrid's head coach, has a negative record against Barcelona since his first stint as head coach with Real Madrid (2013-2015) he lost three 'Clasicos' and won only one at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. This is Carlo Ancelotti's record against FC Barcelona before the 'Clasico' on March 20, 2022:

Ancelotti's record against Barcelona (2013-2015) Date Team score Team Venue Saturday October 26, 2013 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid Camp Nou Sunday March 23, 2014 Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Bernabeu Saturday October 25, 2014 Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona Bernabeu Sunday March 22, 2015 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid Camp Nou

Did Cristiano Ronaldo play under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo was during Ancelotti's first stint as head coach of Real Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo played for almost 10 seasons for the Spanish club from 2009 to 2018 and Ancelotti was manager of Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015.