Barcelona will visit Celta de Vigo this Sunday, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This La Liga season has practically everything defined. There have already been several Matchdays that Barcelona are the champions, but it has also been confirmed who will be the other three teams that, together with the “Cules”, will play in the UEFA Champions League, as well as those qualified for the Europa League and two of the three relegated.
Barcelona at this point no longer play for nothing, but only to prepare the team for the next semester. But very different is the case of Celta de Vigo, who are one of the teams complicated by relegation. They are only 1 point above Valladolid, so a bad result could cost them losing the category.
Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (June 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 14
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports.