Real Madrid will play against Athletic Club this Sunday, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Few things remain at stake in this final La Liga Matchday. The champions, those qualified for the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, as well as two of the relegated have already been confirmed, so only those qualified for the Conference League and the third relegated remain to be defined.
Precisely one of the rivals of this game is in the fight for one of these objectives. Athletic Club with 50 points could keep that last position if they manage to get more points than Osasuna, which has the same points. Their rivals will be Real Madrid, who no longer play for any objective although they want to finish in the best way.
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (June 5)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (June 5)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (June 5)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Canada: TSN+, TSN1
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar La Liga, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports.