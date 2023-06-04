Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country today

Barcelona will visit Celta de Vigo today, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This La Liga season has practically everything defined. There have already been several Matchdays that Barcelona are the champions, but it has also been confirmed who will be the other three teams that, together with the “Cules”, will play in the UEFA Champions League, as well as those qualified for the Europa League and two of the three relegated.

Barcelona at this point no longer play for nothing, but only to prepare the team for the next semester. But very different is the case of Celta de Vigo, who are one of the teams complicated by relegation. They are only 1 point above Valladolid, so a bad result could cost them losing the category.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (June 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 14

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports.