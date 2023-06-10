Manchester City are once again just one win away from ending their wait for an elusive UEFA Champions League trophy. Pep Guardiola‘s men will have to beat Inter Milan, who head into this clash as the clear underdog.

The Citizens have made their way to this stage in great fashion, taking down the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid without losing a single game along the way. Therefore, they’re on the verge of writing history.

Not only would they get into the group of European champions, but they’d also join the list of teams who won the continental prize unbeaten. Here, let’s take a look at all the undefeated Champions League winners.

All the unbeaten winners in Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League has had only 10 unbeaten winners to date. Inter Milan, Ajax, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade, Olympique de Marseille, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are the only teams who managed to win the trophy without conceding a single defeat so far. Some of them did it more than once, though:

Inter Milan: 1964 (7 wins – 2 draws)

Ajax: 1972 (W7 D2) – 1995 (W7 D4)

Nottingham Forest: 1979 (W6 D3)

Liverpool: 1981 (W6 D3) – 1984 (W7 D2)

AC Milan: 1989 (W5 D4) – 1994 (W4 D4)

Red Star Belgrade: 1991 (W5 D4)

Olympique de Marseille: 1993 (W6 D4)

Manchester United: 1999 (W6 D7) – 2008 (W9 D4)

Barcelona: 2006 (W9 D4)

Bayern Munich: 2020 (W11)

Manchester City arrive in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final with 7 victories and 2 draws under their belts, which is why they’d join the list of unbeaten champions if they beat Inter in Istambul.