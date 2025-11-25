Chelsea vs Barcelona: Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League reaches a pivotal stage as Matchday 5 arrives, and Stamford Bridge serves as the setting for a modern European heavyweight clash. Chelsea hosts Barcelona this Tuesday, November 25, in a matchup that promises intensity and high stakes as both sides push for a critical victory.

This duel is crucial for both teams’ ambitions. Barcelona enter the round in 11th place and Chelsea sit in 12th, with each side holding seven points from two wins, one draw, and one loss through their first four matches.

The Blues come in with momentum after defeating Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League, trying to rebound from their European stumble against Qarabag. Meanwhile, the Barcelona players arrive in London following an explosive showing at Camp Nou, where they earned a dominant 4-0 win over Athletic Club.

However, recent Champions League form tells a different story for both teams. Chelsea were held to a surprising 2-2 draw by Qarabag on November 5, while Barcelona had to come from behind in Belgium to salvage a dramatic 3-3 result against Club Brugge.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona expected lineup vs Chelsea

Marcus Rashford missed Barcelona‘s 4-0 win over Athletic Club due to illness, but he returned to training the following day, sparking speculation that he could feature at Stamford Bridge. Still, the squad carries several significant absences.

First-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains sidelined as he continues recovering from a back issue. In midfield, Pedri (hamstring) and Gavi (knee) are unavailable, dealing a major blow to Barcelona’s creativity and control in the center of the pitch.

Hansi Flick expected lineup: Juan Garcia (goalkeeper); Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres; Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea expected lineup vs Barcelona

Chelsea’s most notable absence comes from star midfielder Cole Palmer, who manager Enzo Maresca has ruled out for Tuesday’s clash as he continues recovering from a groin injury. Maresca remains hopeful Palmer will return to training later in the week, but he will not be involved against Barcelona.

The Blues also remain without Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (quadriceps), and Romeo Lavia (quadriceps), all of whom continue working through their respective recovery timelines.

Chelsea expected starting eleven: Robert Sanchez (goalkeeper); Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurela; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Andrey Santos Neto, Joan Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho; Liam Delap.