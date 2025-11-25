Where to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea and Barcelona will face each other in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Barcelona and Chelsea headline one of the marquee clashes of Matchday 5, with both giants locked in a tight race for a top-eight spot and fully aware of what three points could do for their postseason hopes. Barcelona sit 11th with seven points and know a win could trigger a late push up the standings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea trail just one spot behind on the same tally but with a weaker goal differential. With so much at stake and little separation between them, both sides are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown that could reshape their path in the competition.

When will the Chelsea vs Barcelona match be played?

Chelsea will take on Barcelona this Tuesday, November 25, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.