Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea will take on Barcelona in the League stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

Chelsea and Barcelona will face each other in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona online in the US on Paramount+]

Barcelona and Chelsea headline one of the marquee clashes of Matchday 5, with both giants locked in a tight race for a top-eight spot and fully aware of what three points could do for their postseason hopes. Barcelona sit 11th with seven points and know a win could trigger a late push up the standings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea trail just one spot behind on the same tally but with a weaker goal differential. With so much at stake and little separation between them, both sides are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown that could reshape their path in the competition.

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Barcelona match be played?

Chelsea will take on Barcelona this Tuesday, November 25, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement
Barcelona fans praise Lionel Messi during Camp Nou reopening amid growing return rumors

see also

Barcelona fans praise Lionel Messi during Camp Nou reopening amid growing return rumors

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today
Soccer

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Lineups for Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

Where to watch Ajax vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Ajax vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Senators coach Green provides crucial update on captain Tkachuk's recovery timeline
NHL

Senators coach Green provides crucial update on captain Tkachuk's recovery timeline

Better Collective Logo