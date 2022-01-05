Chelsea and Chesterfield will clash off at Estadio El Collao in the 2021-22 FA Cup Round of 32. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea will welcome Chesterfield at the Stamford Bridge in London in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup. English fifth-tier side have not played a Premier League team in the FA Cup since their 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough in the 1996-97 Semi-Final. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting FA Cup soccer match in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Chelsea are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Chesterfield have surprisingly grabbed a triumph once to this day, and the two remaining matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 15, 1950, when the Blues won comfortably 3-0 at home in London in the 1949-50 FA Cup campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in 72 years, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round game between Chelsea and Chesterfield will be played on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Chelsea and Chesterfield in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.