Chelsea will meet with Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final today, Sunday, February 27, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this EFL Cup decisive derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.
This will be their ninth League Cup meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the minimal favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Chelsea have grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent Carabao Cup matchup took place on September 26, 2018, when the Blues salvaged a late 2-1 win in Liverpool in the 2018/19 Third Round. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again in this competition for the first time since then, this time to determine the new Carabao Cup 2022 winner.
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time of the game
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET), 10:30 AM (CT), 9:30 AM (MT), 8:30 AM (PT)
Canada: 8:30 AM (PT), 9:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (CT), 11:30 AM (ET), 12:30 PM (AT)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
UK: 4:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
United States: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC
Canada: DAZN
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Italy: DAZN
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+