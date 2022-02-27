Chelsea and Liverpool will clash off at Wembley Stadium today in the Carabao Cup 2021-2022 Final. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the EFL Cup decisive derby soccer game free in different parts of the world.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2021-22 EFL Cup Final today

Chelsea will meet with Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup Final today, Sunday, February 27, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this EFL Cup decisive derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

This will be their ninth League Cup meeting. Interestingly, Liverpool are the minimal favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Chelsea have grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup matchup took place on September 26, 2018, when the Blues salvaged a late 2-1 win in Liverpool in the 2018/19 Third Round. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet again in this competition for the first time since then, this time to determine the new Carabao Cup 2022 winner.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time of the game

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET), 10:30 AM (CT), 9:30 AM (MT), 8:30 AM (PT)

Canada: 8:30 AM (PT), 9:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (CT), 11:30 AM (ET), 12:30 PM (AT)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

UK: 4:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

United States: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC

Canada: DAZN

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Italy: DAZN

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+