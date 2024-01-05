Chelsea and Preston North End clash in the third round of the 2023-2024 FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Chelsea are having another disappointing season after big signings and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues are currently in 10th place of the Premier League even without the pressure and wear of playing in European competitions.
Meanwhile, Preston North End are in the middle of the table at the EFL Championship (14th place) and that’s why all their focus might be on becoming a dark horse of the FA Cup.
Chelsea vs Preston North End: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Chelsea vs Preston North End in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, 6’eren, Viaplay Denmark, discovery+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 9, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium
Ireland: BBC Red Button, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, BBC Sport Webm BBC iPlayer, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
UK: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer
United States: ESPN+