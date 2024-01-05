Chelsea vs Preston North End: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 FA Cup in your country

Chelsea and Preston North End clash in the third round of the 2023-2024 FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Chelsea are having another disappointing season after big signings and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues are currently in 10th place of the Premier League even without the pressure and wear of playing in European competitions.

Meanwhile, Preston North End are in the middle of the table at the EFL Championship (14th place) and that’s why all their focus might be on becoming a dark horse of the FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Preston North End: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Chelsea vs Preston North End in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, 6’eren, Viaplay Denmark, discovery+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 9, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium

Ireland: BBC Red Button, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, BBC Sport Webm BBC iPlayer, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+,

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

UK: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC iPlayer

United States: ESPN+