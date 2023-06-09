Chelsea's former player is alcoholic and lives on the street: 'He was drunk at training'

For many people, a soccer professional player might have his economic future guaranteed with a proper administration of the money. However, there are some cases in which they didn’t stay at the top level and couldn’t make a big profit during their prime.

That happened to Jacob Mellis, who started his career when he was only 14-years old. The former English midfielder made his debut with Chelsea in November of 2010 during the Champions League. It was his only appearance with the club. Mellis played the last minutes of that match against MSK Zilina of Slovakia.

Nevertheless, his reality is totally different nowadays after he played for clubs like Southampton, Barnsley, Blackpool, Bolton, Bury and Mansfield Town. In a shocking report, Daily Mail found him in a very complicated situation homeless and as an alcoholic.

What happened to Jacob Mellis from Chelsea?

During the interview, Jacob Mellis admitted his current life struggle. “Every day I think where I’m going. I have a family, but I don’t want to depend on them. I want to try to solve things my way. It’s been really hard. I try not to think about it too much. I just try to move on.”

The last match for him came with Leatherhead in the eighth tier of English soccer. Furthermore, Mellis confessed his addiction to alcohol as a big problem during his entire career.

“It was something which always got me in trouble. When you drink, you never really control your actions. Alcohol affected my training and coaches weren’t happy. I remember once a got to practice absolutely drunk when I was 19. They sent me home.”

Mellis also remembered David Luiz, who was his teammate during that period at Chelsea and the advice he once gave him: “He didn’t speak a lot of English, but he warned me. In practice, he made signals with the hands and asked me: Have you been drinking? Then stop!”