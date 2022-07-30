Chivas play Pachuca today for the Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Pachuca in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio AKRON today, July 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The home team is struggling to win their first game but so far their record is not bad. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Chivas still don't know what it's like to win in the current season, five weeks with four draws and one loss. The last three weeks the team drew against Santos Laguna, Club Leon and Queretaro and this game against Pachuca will be the fourth home game of the season for them.

Pachuca lost a recent game that ended their winning streak, the loss coming on the road against an underdog, Necaxa. Before that loss Pachuca won two games during the first four weeks of the season.

Chivas vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Chivas vs Pachuca: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Chivas vs Pachuca: Storylines

Chivas Guadalajara are not suffering too much but they need to win a game to show that they are in good form. Four draws in five weeks equals just five points as they lost just one game against Atletico San Luis at home. For now Chivas' offensive attack is poor with an average of 0.60 goals per game.

Pachuca are big favorites for this season as they have one of the best offensive attacks in the league led by Nicolás Ibáñez with two goals scored so far. Pachuca's defensive play is highly efficient and prior to the recent loss they drew two games against Mazatlan and Pumas UNAM.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Pachuca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chivas vs Pachuca: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are slightly favorites with 2.60 odds that will pay $260 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record with ties but the visitors know how to win. Pachuca are underdogs with 2.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX is: Pachuca 2.70

BetMGM Chivas 2.60 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Pachuca 2.70

* Odds via BetMGM.