Club America and Atlas clash at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Club America and Atlas will face each other at Estadio Azteca (Ciudad de México (D.F.)) for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

America will start a new championship with the desire to be crowned champion. Las Aguilas lost against Pachuca 3-0 in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX semifinals. For the debut against Atlas, Fernando Ortiz will have to improvise his first line-up as the team has numerous absentees and the new signings are not yet at the highest level.

On the flip side, Atlas will start the championship with a bittersweet taste. The team coached by Diego Cocca will return to play after losing the Super Copa MX Final against Cruz Azul 3-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the 90'.

Club America vs Atlas: Date

Club America and Atlas will play against each other at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, July 2, for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX.

Club America vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs Atlas

The game to be played between Club America and Atlas for Matchday 1 of 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

How to watch Club America vs Atlas anywhere

