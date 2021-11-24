Club America and Pumas UNAM will clash off again on Saturday at Estadio Jalisco in the Quarter-Finals Leg 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Club America will clash with Pumas UNAM again at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Liga MX Apertura Playoff game in the US. From the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their 53rd overall meeting. There are no surprises here, as Club America are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Pumas UNAM have grabbed a triumph 11 times to this day, and a great number of even 17 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2021, when Pumas won 1-0 in a Liga MX Club Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time this year, this time in the Liga MX Apertura Playoffs 2021.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Date

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 2 game between Club America and Pumas UNAM will be played on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM for 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs

The return game to be played between Club America and Pumas UNAM in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. It will also be shown on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.