Frenkie de Jong calls out Dani Carvajal for confronting Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid vs Barcelona

On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid renewed their storied rivalry in an electrifying edition of El Clasico, with Los Merengues edging out a 2-1 victory. The match featured stellar performances from both sides, and the anticipation was palpable, particularly surrounding young star Lamine Yamal. Post-match, Frenkie De Jong did not hold back in sharing his thoughts on a clash that ended in a heated exchange between players.

Among the key figures in this high-tension moment was Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid, alongside Yamal. The atmosphere was already charged following remarks from the Barcelona star, which De Jong insisted were taken out of context, further fueling the on-field drama.

“If Carvajal wanted to speak to Lamine, he should have called or texted him. They’re teammates and know each other well. Why make a scene on the pitch?“ De Jong questioned, addressing the media after a narrowly lost encounter marked by late-game incidents involving both players.

As the tension unfolded on the field, teammates were compelled to intervene, separating Carvajal and others involved. Thibaut Courtois also found himself embroiled in the mix with Yamal, leading to a broader altercation just outside the entrance to the locker rooms.

Pre-game tensions spill over

Before this crucial clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, players like Yamal and Courtois stirred the pot with comments on the contentious issue of perceived referee favoritism in Spain.

Courtois, responding to Yamal‘s pre-match remarks, suggested that Barcelona is often at the center of refereeing controversies, which may have incited the reactions from Real Madrid’s supporters during the match.

Additional drama unfolds in El Clasico

Apart from the on-field fracas, Vinicius Jr. emerged as a pivotal figure, visibly frustrated over the course of the game. Additionally, Kylian Mbappe netted his 12th goal, continuing to etch his name into Real Madrid’s storied history in his second season with the club.

This scenario underscores the intensity of El Clasico, where heated exchanges and controversial calls are part and parcel of a matchup enriched with exceptional soccer talent.

