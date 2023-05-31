Colombia U-20 and Slovakia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan. Colombians are one of the big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Colombia did not lose games during the group stage, they won two against Israel 2-1 and against Japan 2-1, while their last group game was a draw against Senegal 1-1.
Slovakia won a single game during the group stage 4-0 against Fiji, but after that victory they lost against Ecuador 1-2 and United States 0-2.
Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time
Colombia U-20 and Slovakia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.
Argentina: 2:30PM
Australia: 4:30AM June 1
Belgium: 6:30PM
Colombia: 2:30PM
Canada: 12:30PM
Croatia: 6:30PM
Denmark: 6:30PM
Egypt: 7:30PM
France: 6:30PM
Germany: 6:30PM
Ghana: 5:30PM
India: 11:30PM
Indonesia: 1:30AM June 1
Iran: 9:30PM
Ireland: 5:30PM
Israel: 7:30PM
Italy: 6:30PM
Jamaica: 12:30AM June 1
Malaysia: 1:30AM June 1
Mexico: 11:30PM
Morocco: 6:30PM
Netherlands: 6:30PM
New Zealand: 6:30AM June 1
Nigeria: 6:30PM
Norway: 6:30PM
Poland: 6:30PM
Portugal: 5:30PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM
Serbia: 6:30PM
Singapore: 1:30AM June 1
South Africa: 7:30PM
Spain: 6:30PM
Sweden: 6:30PM
Switzerland: 6:30PM
UAE: 9:30PM
UK: 5:30PM
United States: 1:30PM (ET)
Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Slovakia: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Slovakia: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus