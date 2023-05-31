Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Colombia U-20 and Slovakia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan. Colombians are one of the big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Colombia did not lose games during the group stage, they won two against Israel 2-1 and against Japan 2-1, while their last group game was a draw against Senegal 1-1.

Slovakia won a single game during the group stage 4-0 against Fiji, but after that victory they lost against Ecuador 1-2 and United States 0-2.

Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Colombia U-20 and Slovakia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

Argentina: 2:30PM

Australia: 4:30AM June 1

Belgium: 6:30PM

Colombia: 2:30PM

Canada: 12:30PM

Croatia: 6:30PM

Denmark: 6:30PM

Egypt: 7:30PM

France: 6:30PM

Germany: 6:30PM

Ghana: 5:30PM

India: 11:30PM

Indonesia: 1:30AM June 1

Iran: 9:30PM

Ireland: 5:30PM

Israel: 7:30PM

Italy: 6:30PM

Jamaica: 12:30AM June 1

Malaysia: 1:30AM June 1

Mexico: 11:30PM

Morocco: 6:30PM

Netherlands: 6:30PM

New Zealand: 6:30AM June 1

Nigeria: 6:30PM

Norway: 6:30PM

Poland: 6:30PM

Portugal: 5:30PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM

Serbia: 6:30PM

Singapore: 1:30AM June 1

South Africa: 7:30PM

Spain: 6:30PM

Sweden: 6:30PM

Switzerland: 6:30PM

UAE: 9:30PM

UK: 5:30PM

United States: 1:30PM (ET)

Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Slovakia: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Slovakia: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus