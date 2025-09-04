Trending topics:
Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers top scorers: Lionel Messi surpasses Luis Diaz with brace for Argentina

As Matchday 17 concludes, new national teams have secured spots in the 2026 World Cup, and there is a shake-up in the scoring charts. Lionel Messi has overtaken Luis Diaz to become the leading scorer in the 2026 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal.

Argentina, Ecuador, and Brazil stepped onto Matchday 17 already assured of their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the stakes were high for other teams, with Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay securing their qualifications after hard-fought victories. In a notable shift on the scoring board, Lionel Messi surpassed Luis Díaz as the top scorer in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Messi delivered a standout performance against Venezuela, netting two goals and bringing his total tally to eight in the qualifiers. This achievement elevates him over Luis Diaz in the scoring ranks. Despite this lead, the Colombian star remains a formidable contender, trailing by just one goal. For that reason, he will have an opportunity to reclaim the top position in Colombia’s next match against Venezuela.

While Lionel Messi has not clinched yet the top scorer title in the current Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, he has shattered a record that underscores his remarkable legacy. The Argentine star now leads the South American qualifiers’ all-time scoring charts with 36 goals, following his impressive brace today. This feat places him comfortably ahead of close friend Luis Suarez, who has 29 goals, and Marcelo Moreno Martins with 22.

How does the current list of CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers top scorers look?

Lionel Messi currently leads the scoring charts in the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, but with just one match left, his top spot is far from guaranteed. Several contenders are nipping at the Argentine superstar’s heels, each poised to seize the lead. As the qualifiers reach their climax, these trailing talents are gearing up for a final push to overtake one of the game’s greatest.

Lionel Messi celebrating

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal against Venezuela.

1Lionel Messi8 goals
2Luis Diaz7 goals
3Miguel Terceros6 goals
4Raphinha 5 goals
5Salomon Rondon5 goals
6Darwin Nuñez5 goals
7Enner Valencia5 goals
Colombia qualify for 2026 World Cup: Which other teams have already secured a spot?

Although Lionel Messi currently leads the race, some players are chasing the top scorer leadership. Luis Diaz, positioned as his closest rival, requires a brace to surpass him, while Miguel Terceros needs a hat trick to leapfrog both. Meanwhile, players with five goals remain in contention; with one game left, they could still upset the standings and challenge Messi for the top spot in this thrilling qualifying round, specially after his confirmed absence against Ecuador.

