Costa Rica and Panama come against each other on Thursday at Estadio Nacional De Costa Rica for Matchday 9 of the Final Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Costa Rica will face Panama at the Estadio Nacional De Costa Rica in San Jose, on Thursday, January 27, 2021, at 9:05 PM (ET), in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Final Round Matchday 9 game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the match in the US. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 57th overall meeting. Costa Rica are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 30 occasions so far; Costa Rica have grabbed a triumph 14 times to this day, and a great number of even 12 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when it ended in a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, this time at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2021

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional De Costa Rica, San Jose

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Costa Rica vs Panama: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Costa Rica vs Panama: Storylines

Costa Rica have been in a decent form in the Final Round so far. In the last five games, they have two losses, one draw, and two wins (DWLLW). Meanwhile, Panama have been doing better, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have two losses in the final stage (LWLWW).

Panama currently sit in fourth place on the table with 14 points in six games so far. On the other hand, Los Ticos are placed right below them, in fifth place with only nine points won after eight matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 16, 1938, when Costa Rica blew past Panama with a final result of 11-0 in the Central American and Caribbean Games. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 9 in the Final Qualifying Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Costa Rica vs Panama in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 9 game between Costa Rica and Panama, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Nacional De Costa Rica in San Jose, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Costa Rica vs Panama: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Costa Rica. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim another win in this stage and they have given them +115 odds. The away side Panama, meanwhile, have a +260 odds to cause an upset, while a tie would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Costa Rica +115 Tie +200 Panama +260

* Odds by FanDuel