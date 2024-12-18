NFL News: Lions QB Jared Goff's teammate says he will return for the Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions know that this season is their chance to reach the first Super Bowl in franchise history, so some players already believe it’s possible. With Jared Goff as the star of the show, it is easy to see how Dan Campbell’s team could contend for a championship in the 2024 NFL season.

The Lions have suffered several injuries in recent days that have decimated the depth of the roster. Last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills left the impression that Detroit is missing key players, especially on defense. As a result, one of Goff’s injured teammates made an ambitious statement.

The player who told reporters about his recovery is none other than defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. “I am on my way to achieving my goal of getting back to the Super Bowl. I tell all the guys that when I see them around the facility. And I tell people and my mom. There’s no other way,” Hutchinson confirmed about his return for the biggest game of the season. The statements were published by the NFL Network.

It’s clear that the Lions have a tough road ahead of them if they want to reach the Super Bowl. First, it was only last year that Goff’s team won its first division championship since 1993, snapping the second-longest active drought in the league. Second, they will have to overcome lengthy absences from players like running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who will miss the rest of the season.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

What is Hutchinson’s injury?

Hutchinson broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg, sidelining him since Week 6 of the current season. Goff’s key teammate had accumulated 19 combined tackles in his five championship appearances. The Lions defensive end has dreams of playing in the Super Bowl if Detroit makes it.

When was the last time the Lions did not win the NFL?

The Lions last won a league championship in 1957, 67 years ago. Since the Super Bowl was introduced in 1967, the Lions have not made it to the final game of the National Football League, and are looking to make it for the first time.