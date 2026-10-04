Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Norway in 2026-27 Nations League Matchday 4?

Portugal host Norway at the Estadio do Dragao on Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 Nations League, without Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad.

Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 Nations League will see Portugal and Norway face off once again in a clash between two title contenders. A recent exchange of comments between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus led CR7 to leave the national team camp, meaning he will not be present at the Estadio do Dragao.

The team’s biggest star did not see any playing time in Portugal’s last few matches, leading many to question the relationship between the forward and the coach. During his press conference, Jorge Jesus made it clear that he is the one who makes the final decisions for the team.

As he approaches the twilight of his professional playing career, this does not seem to be a fitting way for Ronaldo to close out his journey with his national team. We will have to wait and see what ultimately happened, especially since the player himself stated, “In due time, I will tell the truth.”

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Jorge Jesus backs Rafa Leao and Goncalo Ramos

Not having Cristiano Ronaldo as the main reference point in attack is a clear sign that the changing of the guard is quickly arriving in Portugal. For this crucial match against the Vikings, Jorge Jesus is expected to field the following lineup.

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match.

Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Palhinha, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto.

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How is Portugal coming into this match?

Portugal come into the fourth game of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League in stellar, dominant form, sitting comfortably at the top of Group D after sweeping their opening three fixtures. This team kicked off the campaign with a composed 1-0 home victory over Wales, followed it up with a gritty 2-1 away win against Norway in Oslo, and most recently delivered a 4-2 masterclass against Denmark in Copenhagen.

With a perfect 9 points from 9, a fluid attacking rotation anchored by Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, and momentum fully on their side, Portugal enter Matchday 4 at the Estadio do Dragao looking to effectively seal their spot at the top of the group.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team camp following comments exchanged with coach Jorge Jesus.

camp following comments exchanged with coach Jorge Jesus. Estadio do Dragao serves as the venue for the Matchday 4 Nations League clash.

for the Matchday 4 Nations League clash. Perfect 9 points keep Portugal comfortably at the top of Group D after three wins.