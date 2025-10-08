Cristiano Ronaldo hints where he would like to finish his career while addressing retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the history of soccer. The Portuguese star boasts an impressive collection of titles and records and continues to shine at 40 years old, even as he acknowledges that he is in the final stage of his career.

Recently, the Al Nassr captain was honored with the Globo Prestigio award during the Portugal Football Globe Awards, organized by the Portuguese Football Federation, in recognition of his 22 years of service with the national team.

Upon receiving the award, the forward spoke about his years representing Portugal and revealed that, if he could, he would like to finish his career playing only for the national team.

“I’ve been with the national team for 22 years; I think that speaks for itself — the passion I have for wearing the shirt, for winning trophies, for playing for my country. I often say: ‘If I could, I would play only for the national team; I wouldn’t play for any other club because it’s the pinnacle of a footballer’s career.’ That’s why I’m still here,” Ronaldo explained.

The captain also noted that he’s not thinking about retirement just yet and wants to keep playing for a few more years. “I know you’re probably tired of seeing me here, at these ceremonies. But I still think I have a lot to give to the national team and to soccer. I want to keep playing for a few more years — not many, to be honest,” he continued.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pursuit of 1,000 goals

The Portuguese forward is currently the all-time leading scorer in soccer history with 946 goals, followed by Lionel Messi, who has 884. This puts Ronaldo on track to become the first player ever to reach the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Despite his family urging him to retire — reminding him that he has already achieved everything in the sport — Ronaldo insists that he still has more to give to both his club and the national team. That motivation, he says, keeps him going.

“People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’ But I don’t think so. I think I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I’m sure that when I finish, I’ll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest,” Ronaldo explained.

