Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to a historic Saudi Pro League mark after win vs Al Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 968th goal of his legendary career as Al Nassr defeated Al Akhdoud 2-0 on Matchday 28 of the Saudi Pro League. The victory keeps Al Nassr firmly at the top of the table and etches a new chapter in the club’s record books.

The victory also allowed the club to write a new chapter in its history. By defeating Al Akhdoud, Al Nassr secured their 14th consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League, marking the best winning streak in the club’s league history.

The result brings Ronaldo one step closer to lifting his first official trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia in early 2023. Jorge Jesus’ men currently lead the standings with 70 points, holding a five-point advantage over second-place Al Hilal with just six matches remaining in the season.

Advertisement

A challenging final stretch for Al Nassr

While Al Nassr control their own destiny, the path to the title remains treacherous. To remain in the win column and secure the championship, they will have to navigate a gauntlet of the league’s top-tier teams in their final fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

After hosting seventh-place Al Ettifaq in Riyadh next week, the degree of difficulty spikes significantly. Al Nassr are scheduled to face a trio of giants: Al Ahli (3rd), Al Qadisiyah (4th), and a potential title-deciding showdown against Al Hilal (2nd).

Advertisement

Ronaldo chases third consecutive Golden Boot

In addition to the team trophy, Cristiano is keeping a close eye on the Golden Boot race. The Portuguese superstar is currently hunting for his third consecutive scoring title in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo currently sits third in the rankings with 24 goals this season. He trails Julian Quiñones of Al Qadisiyah, who has 26, and league leader Ivan Toney of Al Ahli, who currently sits at the top with 27 goals. With a difficult schedule ahead, Ronaldo will need a clinical finish to the season to overtake his rivals.