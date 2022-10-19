Yoga has improved the lives of many people as both a spiritual and exercise activity, here is a list of the top soccer players who practice yoga.

Yoga positions help soccer players in many ways, from improving and toning muscles to flexibility and mobility. Ryan Giggs practiced yoga during his days at Manchester United and called yoga a sort of “fountain of youth.”

Yoga is being used all around the world as a technique and activity to benefit both the body but most importantly the mind. Yoga implements many poses and positions intended to activate every part of the body, as well as mental techniques to calm the mind that may be in stress or worried.

Many famous soccer players have used the practice of yoga to either remain mentally strong or avoid injury, here is a list of soccer players who practice yoga.

Famous soccer players who practice yoga

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous by far, the Manchester United striker uses meditation practices before each match and says he has achieved results of being more focused and calmer during matches. LAFC midfielder Gareth Bale has used yoga to improve his body muscles and avoid injury.

Lionel Messi also practices yoga as a way to maintain mental calmness and stay fit and protect his body from injuries, Messi works on hamstrings, quads, and shoulder pain.

Mohamed Salah has practiced yoga as well along with Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez, who has stated yoga has helped with his flexibility.

Six recommended yoga poses for soccer players are: Dynamic Hip Opener, Squatting Crow, Forward Fold, Hamstring Stretch, Down Dog, and Lunge Variations.

