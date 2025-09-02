Ibrahimovic sparks debate by naming greatest player among himself, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a former soccer player who left a lasting mark on the game with the level he displayed at his peak. The Swedish striker shined for top clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, and during his best years he was often mentioned among the world’s elite, competing directly with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other global stars.

The former forward was always known for his supreme confidence, often proclaiming himself as one of the best in the world. Still, not many fans have ranked him as the greatest player in soccer history, despite his bold declarations.

Recently, a video posted by the official UEFA Champions League account went viral on social media. In the clip, Ibrahimovic was told to speak only when he heard the name of a player he considered better than himself. True to his style, he remained silent throughout, sparking immediate debate.

By refusing to acknowledge any rival, Ibrahimovic made it clear that in his eyes, no one surpassed him—not even Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, two players widely regarded as the greatest of all time. Naturally, the post drew significant reaction and fueled discussions among fans in the comments.

The list of names mentioned in the video included Sergio Aguero, Edinson Cavani, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema, and finally Messi and Ronaldo. However, that mattered little to Zlatan, who made it clear where he stands on who he considers the best player on the list.

Ibrahimovic once named the greatest player in the world

Despite his trademark self-confidence and belief that he stood above most players, Ibrahimovic has, on at least one occasion, named someone else as the best in the world. Interestingly, that choice was not among the names mentioned in UEFA’s viral video.

While many might expect him to choose iconic figures like Pele, Diego Maradona, or modern stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Swedish striker went in a different direction—though one just as deserving of recognition—selecting Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

“O Fenomeno… I don’t even need to describe him. I’ve always said there are players who play soccer and others who are soccer . For me, Ronaldo is soccer. When you watched him, you wanted to be like him and play like him—the way he moved, his change of pace, his dribbling. It was incredible. For me, without a doubt, he’s the best in history,” Ibrahimovic said in a 2021 interview with UEFA, expressing his admiration for the Brazilian great.

