Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores an incredible banger for Al Nassr after missing a penalty vs Al Fateh

Al Nassr are facing Al Fateh in the Saudi Professional League in a clash between the league leaders and a side sitting in the relegation zone — and Cristiano Ronaldo has already made his mark on the game.

The Portuguese star had an early chance to score from the penalty spot after a handball was called inside the box, but his effort from the right side of the goal was saved.

However, Ronaldo quickly made amends on the following play, unleashing a right-footed strike from outside the box that curled into the top right corner — a sensational goal assisted by Sadio Mane to put Al Nassr up 2–1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal gave Al Nassr much-needed confidence and control of the match, as they began to dominate possession and create more chances. Portuguese teammate Joao Felix has also been in fantastic form, contributing to the team’s attacking flow as they push for a commanding win. With the victory, Al Nassr are set to strengthen their hold on first place with 15 points.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

An impressive record achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo

Beyond boosting his team and contributing to the win, Cristiano Ronaldo reached an extraordinary milestone — scoring 800 career goals at club level at the age of 40. It’s a staggering achievement that adds another layer to his legendary career, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement

see also Novak Djokovic shares blunt take on retirement, citing LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo

No one truly knows the limit for the Portuguese icon, but with this strike, Ronaldo has now reached 949 total goals across club and international competitions. His pursuit of 1,000 career goals continues — a mark that would cement his place even further among the all-time greats.

Advertisement

If Ronaldo keeps up this level of form, Al Nassr could be on course for another dominant season both domestically and in continental play. His leadership, combined with the chemistry he’s developing alongside Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, could turn Al Nassr into one of the most dangerous attacking forces in world soccer this year.