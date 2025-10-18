Video: Lionel Messi scores a sensational hat-trick for Inter Miami vs Nashville

Inter Miami faces Nashville SC in a crucial Major League Soccer clash, with both teams vying for important positions in the standings. Inter Miami aims to solidify its spot near the top of the table, while Nashville looks to secure a place among the top five. Lionel Messi is making a significant impact for the Herons.

Messi opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a stunning individual effort, showcasing his classic brilliance. Dribbling past multiple defenders with ease, he curled a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner, giving Inter Miami an early lead.

Messi is in outstanding form, balancing duties with both his national team and club. He recently played in Argentina’s friendly against Puerto Rico, and after missing the match against Venezuela due to limited minutes, he decided to feature for Inter Miami instead.

He left Argentina’s camp to play against Atlanta United, where he was the standout performer, scoring twice and once again demonstrating the consistent impact he brings to every match.

Messi scores a brace, second goal from the penalty spot

Lionel Messi added a second goal for Inter Miami, converting a penalty to tie the game against Nashville SC. This strike marks his 28th goal of the year and brings his incredible career total to 888 goals across clubs and national team appearances, further cementing his status as one of soccer’s all-time greats.

Messi completes a sensational hat-trick

Lionel Messi capped off his hat-trick with a stunning third goal for Inter Miami against Nashville SC. The goal came from a brilliant build-up on the left wing, where Messi played a clever one-two, received the ball back just outside the box, and unleashed a low, precise strike to the far corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper no chance.

A fantastic season for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has contributed more goals in the 2025 Major League Soccer season than 11 teams have managed in total, as he chases a second consecutive MLS Most Valuable Player award and his first Golden Boot.

With today’s goals, Messi now has 47 goal contributions (29 goals, 18 assists) in 28 appearances. He leads the Golden Boot race by five goals over LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

If Messi claims another MVP award, he would become the second player ever to win the honor twice, following Predrag Radosavljević, and the first to do so in consecutive seasons—Preki won his two in 1997 and 2003.