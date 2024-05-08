Cristiano Ronaldo has been extraordinary this season in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend has scored 32 goals in 27 matches. Just amazing.

On the field, CR7 might finally hoist a trophy with his club in the King’s Cup final which is scheduled to be play on May 17th. That could fulfill his dream of leading Al Nassr to collective glory.

The big problem is that Cristiano’s rival will be Al Hilal, the current best team in Saudi Arabia. They’re are undefeated in the league doing it after the loss due to injury of Neymar.

Now, when everything seemed to be going smoothly for Ronaldo, a massive legal problem is on the horizon. The star faces a class action lawsuit and there are bad news on the matter.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo facing a lawsuit with Binance?

A few months ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was sued for his participation in a huge marketing campaign of Binance, a famous cryptocurrency exchange platform which has sparked huge controversy around the world.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that CR7, as part of the company’s promotion, became a key factor for them to invest in Binance. Considering all their financial losses, they are looking for a historical compensation which would be close to $1 billion.

As it happened with many sports stars which were involved in cryptocurrency, for example Tom Brady, Binance signed Cristiano Ronaldo to launch their massive campaign in November of 2022.

The collaboration with NFTs had Cristiano Ronaldo as the attractive to invest. The legend ‘promised’ a big amount of money in profits if they chose to trust Binance. Of course, the plaintiffs claim that Cristiano’s impact on social media was the ‘hook’ to deceive thousands.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers big legal blow

Now, in a massive setback for CR7, the judge who is in charge of the lawsuit has officially dismissed Cristiano’s petition to dismiss the case. It’s important to remember that the process is taking place in the United States.

This was the message from Roy Altman to confirm the procedure is still going. “We deny without prejudice the Defendant’s 29 motion to dismiss.”