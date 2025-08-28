Lionel Messi advances in Leagues Cup with Inter Miami: What’s his record in finals compared to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with a brace in the semifinal victory over Orlando City. With another championship match on the horizon, it’s natural to compare his record in finals with that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

To date, Messi has played in 43 finals (excluding the upcoming match on August 31) and holds a strong record of 31 wins and 12 losses. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has appeared in 37 finals, winning 25 and losing 12, mirroring Messi’s number of defeats.

Messi won the bulk of his finals while at Barcelona, securing 28 trophies with the club, whereas Ronaldo claimed most of his titles at Real Madrid, winning 14 finals with the Spanish side.

Now, Messi has the opportunity to add another title to his storied career when Inter Miami face Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. A victory would also earn the team direct entry into the Round of 16 of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, while a loss still guarantees tournament qualification.

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after reaching the 2025 Leagues Cup final. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Who is faring better at their new clubs?

Currently, Messi appears to have the edge in terms of silverware. He has already won two titles with Inter Miami and can add a third on August 31. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has yet to secure an official trophy with Al Nassr. His only title with the Saudi club is the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, which is not officially recognized by the country’s soccer governing body.

Messi’s first trophy with Inter Miami came in the 2023 Leagues Cup final, where he scored in a 1–1 draw before Miami defeated Nashville on penalties. His second came in 2024 with the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the MLS team with the most points across both conferences during the regular season. Now, in just his third final with the club, Messi will aim to claim a third title with the Herons.