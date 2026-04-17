Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Al Nassr in AFC Champions League Two clash after recovering from illness

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked concern recently after contracting gastroenteritis, which forced him to leave the pitch during Al Nassr’s 1-0 victory over Al Ettifaq last Wednesday. However, the Portuguese superstar is reportedly fully recovered and ready to captain his side in the high-stakes AFC Champions League Two quarterfinal encounter against Emirati club Al Wasl.

According to the Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Ronaldo headlines the squad traveling to Dubai for clash against Al Wasl. Manager Jorge Jesus will have his full roster at his disposal, as Iñigo Martinez is back from an injury, signaling an end to the heavy rotation seen in earlier rounds.

In a shift from previous continental fixtures, Jesus has opted to include Ronaldo despite the veteran striker being rested for much of this competition. To date, Ronaldo has only one appearance in this season’s AFC Champions League Two—a 5-1 group stage win over Al Zawraa SC.

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Cristiano hunts for his first official Saudi trophy

Should Al Nassr overcome Al Wasl on Sunday, April 19, they will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of the tie between Qatar’s Al Ahli and Al Hussein Irbid. A deep run in this tournament brings Ronaldo one step closer to lifting his first official trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Turning the page… next stop Dubai ✈️💛 pic.twitter.com/UGQ7WeNetk — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 17, 2026

His prospects look equally bright domestically. Al Nassr currently sit comfortably atop the Saudi Pro League standings with 78 points, holding an eight-point cushion over second-place Al Hilal with only five matches remaining in the campaign.

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The race to 1,000 goals

Beyond team trophies, the Portuguese icon is on a personal quest to reach the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark. Following his recent goal against Al Akhdoud, Ronaldo’s career tally now stands at 968 goals.

The captain is eager to feature in every remaining minute of the season to get as close to the milestone as possible before the summer break. He currently maintains a significant lead over his career rival, Lionel Messi, who trails with 903 career goals.