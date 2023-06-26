Croatia U21 and Romania U21 will face against each other this Tuesday, June 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Croatia U21 vs Romania U21 online in the US on Paramount +]
The upcoming match between these teams has little significance in terms of qualification, as both have already been eliminated from the tournament. In Matchday 2, both lost for second time and with only 3 points at stake, there is no chance to qualify. As a result, this game will primarily serve as a matter of pride, to avoid finishing in last place.
Croatia U21 holds a slight advantage in this context, as they currently have a goal difference of -3. On the other hand, Romania U21 has a goal difference of -4. A draw in the match would leave the Romanians at the bottom of the group standings.
Croatia U21 vs Romania U21: Kick-Off Time
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Romania: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia U21 vs Romania U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Croatia: HRT 2
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: ran.de
Greece: ERT Sports
Israel: Sports 3
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Norway: VG+
Poland: DVT Sport App
Portugal: RTP Play
Romania: TVR HD, TVR+ Live, TVR 1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: HRT 2
Spain: RTVE.es
Switzerland: TRT Sports
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
USA: Paramount +, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo.