Croatia U21 and Romania U21 will face against each other this Tuesday, June 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Croatia U21 vs Romania U21 online in the US on Paramount +]

The upcoming match between these teams has little significance in terms of qualification, as both have already been eliminated from the tournament. In Matchday 2, both lost for second time and with only 3 points at stake, there is no chance to qualify. As a result, this game will primarily serve as a matter of pride, to avoid finishing in last place.

Croatia U21 holds a slight advantage in this context, as they currently have a goal difference of -3. On the other hand, Romania U21 has a goal difference of -4. A draw in the match would leave the Romanians at the bottom of the group standings.

Croatia U21 vs Romania U21: Kick-Off Time

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Romania: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia U21 vs Romania U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: HRT 2

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Greece: ERT Sports

Israel: Sports 3

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Romania: TVR HD, TVR+ Live, TVR 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2

Spain: RTVE.es

Switzerland: TRT Sports

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

USA: Paramount +, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo.