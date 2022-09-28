On matchday 17 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament, two Mexican soccer giants face each other for pride and to reach the playoffs in the best possible shape: Cruz Azul vs Chivas. We reveal how and where to watch this match for free in the United States.

Two of the teams considered giants of Mexican soccer clash in the last matchday with the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have already qualified for the Playoffs of the 2022 Apertura Liga MX Tournament: Cruz Azul vs Chivas, a game you can watch for free in the United States with Fubo TV (free trial).

Cruz Azul had a spectacular resurgence with 3 consecutive victories. This led them to avoid a catastrophe and secure a place in the first phase of the Liga MX Playoffs. They are looking for a win against the Rebaño to boost their confidence ahead of the crucial stage of the tournament.

Chivas is going through the opposite moment of La Maquina, as after a streak of 5 wins in 6 matches, they have now lost two consecutive matches. This did not prevent them from securing their place in the Liga MX playoffs, but it is true that a defeat before the tournament's zero hour could affect the team's morale.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Date

This match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas:

Good news if you are in the United States and want to tune in to the fantastic duel between Cruz Azul and Chivas of the Torneo Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX. With Fubo TV (free trial) you can watch it for free. Other options to watch the game are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.