Cruz Azul will play against Chivas for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The last time they faced each other at La Maquina Cementera’s home was for the 2021 Clausura tournament. Cruz Azul got a 1-0 victory. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

La Maquina Cementera had a rough week at CONCACAF Champions League. The team managed by Juan Reynoso got eliminated by Pumas UNAM. Cruz Azul registered 2 victories and 3 defeats in the last 5 games. That's why Cruz Azul are right now at the 5th position in 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table.

On the other hand, the team managed by Michel Leaño hasn't been able to win in its last 5 games. Last away game against Toluca, El Rebaño Sagrado were very close to secure a win but a last minute penalty for the home team prevented Chivas leaving La Bombonera Stadium with 3 points.

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Date

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

Cruz Azul and Chivas will face-off for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX to be played on Saturday April 16, 2022 will be broadcasted in the US on FuboTV (free-trial). Other options are: Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.